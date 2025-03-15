Fantasy Basketball
Caris LeVert Injury: Iffy against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

LeVert is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Nets due to right knee soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

LeVert had previously been dealing with a finger issue but is now in danger of missing Sunday's contest due to right knee soreness. If LeVert is downgraded to out, Vit Krejci and Terance Mann are candidates to receive increased playing time.

