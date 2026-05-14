Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

LeVert (heel) is questionable for Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland.

The veteran swingman has battled a right heel contusion throughout this series, but the issue hasn't stopped him from suiting up in any of Detroit's last five contests. Marcus Sasser could play an expanded role in the event that LeVert cannot play Friday, and Javonte Green would also be an option to rejoin the rotation.

Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons
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