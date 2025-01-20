Caris LeVert Injury: Iffy for Monday
LeVert is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns with right wrist soreness.
LeVert was a very late addition to the injury report which is not a good sign. Evan Mobley (calf) is out again Monday, and it was LeVert who started in his place Saturday against Minnesota. He wasn't able to make a big impact, however, finishing with two points, four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.
