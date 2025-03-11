Caris LeVert Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

LeVert (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

LeVert is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a left middle finger sprain. If the 30-year-old is unable to suit up, Terance Mann and Keaton Wallace are candidates for a bump in minutes. LeVert has averaged 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 28.8 minutes per game in nine appearances since the All-Star break.