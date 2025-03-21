Fantasy Basketball
Caris LeVert Injury: Likely to suit up vs. Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 2:32pm

LeVert (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against Golden State, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

LeVert is expected to snap a two-game absence streak Saturday due to right knee soreness. The 30-year-old combo guard has made six appearances in March, during which he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across 28.0 minutes per game off the bench.

