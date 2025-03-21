Caris LeVert Injury: Likely to suit up vs. Golden State
LeVert (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against Golden State, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
LeVert is expected to snap a two-game absence streak Saturday due to right knee soreness. The 30-year-old combo guard has made six appearances in March, during which he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across 28.0 minutes per game off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now