Caris LeVert Injury: Listed as questionable
LeVert (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto.
LeVert is at risk of sitting out the second part of this back-to-back set. Ausar Thompson and Ronald Holland could pick up some extra minutes if LeVert winds up missing Tuesday's contest.
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