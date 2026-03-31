Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

LeVert (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto.

LeVert is at risk of sitting out the second part of this back-to-back set. Ausar Thompson and Ronald Holland could pick up some extra minutes if LeVert winds up missing Tuesday's contest.

Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons
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