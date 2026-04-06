Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 11:51am

LeVert (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Magic.

The Pistons are considering giving LeVert the night off. If the veteran swingman is given the green light to play, however, he could join the starting lineup in place of the doubtful Duncan Robinson (hip) at shooting guard.

Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons
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