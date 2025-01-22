Caris LeVert Injury: No-go Wednesday
LeVert (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
LeVert will miss a second consecutive game due to a sore right wrist. His absence should open up more opportunities for Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill and Max Strus. LeVert's next chance to play will come Friday at Philadelphia during the first leg of a back-to-back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now