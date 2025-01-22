Fantasy Basketball
Caris LeVert Injury: No-go Wednesday

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 4:07pm

LeVert (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert will miss a second consecutive game due to a sore right wrist. His absence should open up more opportunities for Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill and Max Strus. LeVert's next chance to play will come Friday at Philadelphia during the first leg of a back-to-back.

