Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 9:11am

LeVert (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

LeVert has been downgraded from questionable to out and will be joined on the bench by Georges Niang (rest), Onyeka Okongwu (knee), Dyson Daniels (rest), Trae Young (Achilles) and Clint Capela (hand). LeVert and the rest of Atlanta's regulars should be back in action for the Play-In Tournament matchup against Orlando on Tuesday.

