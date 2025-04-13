Caris LeVert Injury: Out Sunday

LeVert (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

LeVert has been downgraded from questionable to out and will be joined on the bench by Georges Niang (rest), Onyeka Okongwu (knee), Dyson Daniels (rest), Trae Young (Achilles) and Clint Capela (hand). LeVert and the rest of Atlanta's regulars should be back in action for the Play-In Tournament matchup against Orlando on Tuesday.