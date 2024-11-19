Caris LeVert Injury: Out Tuesday vs. BOS

LeVert (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

LeVert will miss Tuesday's contest due to left knee inflammation. The 30-year-old has played significant minutes off the bench for the Cavs this season, and with him sidelined the club will likely take an extended look at Ty Jerome and Georges Niang. LeVert's next chance to feature will come Wednesday against the Pelicans.