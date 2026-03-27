Caris LeVert Injury: Probable for Saturday
LeVert (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
LeVert is expected to keep his absence to a one-game minimum due to a right knee issue. The veteran swingman has averaged 7.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per contest in his last seven games, shooting 37.0 percent from the field during this stretch.
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