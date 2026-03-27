Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 2:55pm

LeVert (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

LeVert is expected to keep his absence to a one-game minimum due to a right knee issue. The veteran swingman has averaged 7.7 points, 3.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per contest in his last seven games, shooting 37.0 percent from the field during this stretch.

Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons
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