Caris LeVert Injury: Questionable for Monday
LeVert is questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Cavaliers due to a right heel contusion.
LeVert has seen a varying role throughout the postseason thus far, and he could miss Monday's game due to a heel issue. In the current second-round series, he is averaging 4.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 13.0 minutes per contest. If he is unable to go, Marcus Sasser and Javonte Green could see extra minutes off the bench.
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