Caris LeVert Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
LeVert (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
LeVert was a late scratch for Monday's game against the Suns due to right wrist soreness, and he remains uncertain for action Wednesday. With Evan Mobley (calf) already ruled out against Houston, role players like Ty Jerome, Max Strus and Georges Niang could all be asked to step up for the Cavaliers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now