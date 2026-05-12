Caris LeVert Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
LeVert (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.
LeVert was also listed as questionable due to a right heel contusion ahead of Monday's Game 4 loss, though he suited up and recorded 24 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes. If he's ultimately ruled out for Game 5, Daniss Jenkins and Javonte Green would be candidates for increased minutes.
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