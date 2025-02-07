Caris LeVert Injury: Questionable to debut Friday

LeVert (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Milwaukee.

The 30-year-old was recently sent to Atlanta in the trade that brought De'Andre Hunter to Cleveland on Thursday, though one day may be too quick of a turnaround for LeVert to make his Hawks debut. LeVert played in three consecutive contests before the trade, following a seven-game absence due to a right wrist sprain, and in that three-game span (one start), he averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 assists in 20.3 minutes per game.