Caris LeVert Injury: Ruled out Friday
LeVert (recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.
LeVert was traded to the Hawks ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline and will not make his debut Friday for Atlanta. The next opportunity for the veteran guard to get on the floor for his new team will come Saturday in the second game of a back-to-back against the Wizards, the first game of a three-game road trip.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now