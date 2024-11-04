Caris LeVert Injury: Ruled out Monday

LeVert (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With LeVert and Dean Wade (illness) out, Isaac Okoro will start at small forward for the undefeated Cavaliers, while Sam Merrill, Georges Niang, Ty Jerome and Craig Porter are also candidates for increased roles off the bench. LeVert's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in New Orleans.