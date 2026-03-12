Caris LeVert Injury: Ruled out Thursday
LeVert (wrist) is out for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
LeVert will be sidelined for a third straight game Thursday. For now, it remains unclear if LeVert will be able to return for Friday's game against the Grizzlies. With Ausar Thompson (ankle) also banged up, Marcus Sasser and Daniss Jenkins have been playing important minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caris LeVert See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 139 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, January 3041 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caris LeVert See More