Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 9:05am

LeVert (wrist) is out for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

LeVert will be sidelined for a third straight game Thursday. For now, it remains unclear if LeVert will be able to return for Friday's game against the Grizzlies. With Ausar Thompson (ankle) also banged up, Marcus Sasser and Daniss Jenkins have been playing important minutes.

Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons
