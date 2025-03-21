Caris LeVert Injury: Should play Saturday

LeVert (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Golden State, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

LeVert sat out the Hawks' last two games due to right knee soreness, but he seems to be trending toward playing Saturday. The 30-year-old guard has made six appearances in March, averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across 28.0 minutes per game off the bench.