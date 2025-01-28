Caris LeVert Injury: Still out for Wednesday

LeVert (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Miami.

LeVert will miss his sixth consecutive contest while he deals with a right wrist sprain, and his next opportunity to feature will come during the second leg of the team's back-to-back set in Thursday's game against Atlanta. With the 30-year-old guard still on the shelf, Sam Merrill and Ty Jerome are candidates for a slight bump in playing time off the bench.