LeVert (wrist) won't play Monday against the Suns, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

LeVert was a late addition to the injury report and will be held out due to soreness, so he'll join Evan Mobley (calf) and Isaac Okoro (shoulder) on the sidelines. With LeVert out, guys like Max Strus and Georges Niang could be more involved Monday.