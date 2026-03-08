Caris LeVert Injury: Won't play Sunday

LeVert has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a left wrist sprain.

LeVert may have picked up the injury during the Pistons' 107-105 loss to the Nets on Saturday, when he logged 16 minutes and finished with seven points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block and one three-pointer. Kevin Huerter and Javonte Green should both see an increase in minutes off the bench due to LeVert's absence Sunday. LeVert's next opportunity to play is Tuesday against the Nets.