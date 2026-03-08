Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

LeVert has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a left wrist sprain.

LeVert may have picked up the injury during the Pistons' 107-105 loss to the Nets on Saturday, when he logged 16 minutes and finished with seven points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block and one three-pointer. Kevin Huerter and Javonte Green should both see an increase in minutes off the bench due to LeVert's absence Sunday. LeVert's next opportunity to play is Tuesday against the Nets.

Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caris LeVert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caris LeVert See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
35 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, January 30
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, January 30
Rotowire Staff
37 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
38 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Joe Mayo
46 days ago