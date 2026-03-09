Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

LeVert is out for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to a left wrist sprain.

Tuesday is set to be a second consecutive absence for LeVert, who can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Thursday's tilt versus the 76ers. His absence should allow Duncan Robinson to handle a bit more playing time in the starting lineup Tuesday.

Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons
