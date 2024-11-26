Caris LeVert Injury: Won't play Wednesday

LeVert (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

LeVert will miss a fourth straight game due to left knee injury management. Dean Wade (ankle) and Max Strus (ankle) also remain sidelined, so Isaac Okoro, Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill and Georges Niang are candidates for solid roles again. LeVert's next chance to suit up will come Friday during a rematch against the Hawks in Atlanta.