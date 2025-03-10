Caris LeVert Injury: Won't suit up Monday

LeVert (finger) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Philadelphia, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

LeVert will sit out of Monday's contest due to a left middle finger sprain, missing his first outing due to injury since being traded to Atlanta on Feb. 6. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Hornets. Terance Mann and Keaton Wallace will likely pick up the slack in the backcourt due to LeVert and Trae Young (quadricep) being sidelined.