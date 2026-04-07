Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

LeVert (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

LeVert had missed Monday's loss to the Magic for maintenance purposes. Over his last six appearances, the veteran swingman has averaged 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 19.2 minutes per game.

Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons
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