Caris LeVert News: Absent from injury report
LeVert (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
LeVert had missed Monday's loss to the Magic for maintenance purposes. Over his last six appearances, the veteran swingman has averaged 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 19.2 minutes per game.
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