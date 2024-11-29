Caris LeVert News: Active Friday

LeVert (knee) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Hawks.

LeVert is expected to return to game action after a four-game absence due to left knee injury management. The 30-year-old has delivered a solid season off the bench thus far, and in his last five outings he averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent from the field across 27.6 minutes per game.