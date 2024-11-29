Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert News: Active Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

LeVert (knee) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Hawks.

LeVert is expected to return to game action after a four-game absence due to left knee injury management. The 30-year-old has delivered a solid season off the bench thus far, and in his last five outings he averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent from the field across 27.6 minutes per game.

Caris LeVert
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now