Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert News: Available for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

LeVert (heel) is available for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland on Monday.

LeVert entered Monday listed as questionable due to a right heel bruise, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up. He's averaging 4.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals through the first three matchups of the series.

Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons
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