Caris LeVert News: Available for Game 4
LeVert (heel) is available for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland on Monday.
LeVert entered Monday listed as questionable due to a right heel bruise, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up. He's averaging 4.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals through the first three matchups of the series.
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