Caris LeVert News: Available for Game 5
LeVert (heel) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland.
LeVert had a massive 24-point effort in the 112-103 loss Monday. He was listed on the injury report because of a right-heel contusion, although he is now officially cleared to suit up. With Duncan Robinson (back) ruled out, LeVert should receive all the minutes he can handle behind Daniss Jenkins, who will start in Game 5.
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