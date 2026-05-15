Caris LeVert News: Available for Game 6
LeVert (heel) is available for Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Cleveland.
With LeVert available to play Friday, the Pistons are at full strength for a must-win contest. The veteran wing has averaged 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15.5 minutes per contest over 11 games in the 2026 playoffs, shooting 43.4 percent from the field.
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