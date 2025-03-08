Fantasy Basketball
Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

LeVert has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Pacers.

After scoring in double digits for five straight games for the Hawks, LeVert had a less-than-stellar outing in the first of two consecutive games against the Pacers, finishing with eight points on 4-for-11 shooting. The veteran guard is averaging 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting a career-high 46.8 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from deep this season.

Caris LeVert
Atlanta Hawks

