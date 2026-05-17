Caris LeVert News: Available Sunday

LeVert is available for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.

LeVert was questionable ahead of Game 7 due to a heel injury, but he will be able to suit up for the win-or-go-home contest. He holds averages of 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.5 minutes per contest across six appearances this series.