Caris LeVert News: Available Sunday
LeVert is available for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers.
LeVert was questionable ahead of Game 7 due to a heel injury, but he will be able to suit up for the win-or-go-home contest. He holds averages of 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.5 minutes per contest across six appearances this series.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caris LeVert See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 152 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 152 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 134 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 134 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 116 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caris LeVert See More