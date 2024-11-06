Fantasy Basketball
Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert News: Available to face Pelicans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

LeVert (knee) will play against the Pelicans on Wednesday, head coach Kenny Atkinson told Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland.

LeVert is set to return after missing two games in a row due to right knee soreness. The veteran is expected to retain his role as an offensive weapon off the bench. He's averaging 12.0 points with 4.3 assists per game across six appearances this season.

