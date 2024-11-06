Caris LeVert News: Available to face Pelicans
LeVert (knee) will play against the Pelicans on Wednesday, head coach Kenny Atkinson told Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland.
LeVert is set to return after missing two games in a row due to right knee soreness. The veteran is expected to retain his role as an offensive weapon off the bench. He's averaging 12.0 points with 4.3 assists per game across six appearances this season.
