Caris LeVert News: Available to play
LeVert (wrist) is available to play Friday against the Grizzlies, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
LeVert is back following a three-game stint on the sidelines, and his return could result in fewer minutes for Javonte Green and Kevin Huerter. LeVert is averaging 7.2 points and 2.6 assists per game this season.
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