Caris LeVert News: Available to play Sunday
LeVert (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
LeVert was a late addition to the injury report Sunday, though he will shake off a questionable tag due to an illness and suit up. The 30-year-old guard has appeared in four straight games, averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 25.0 minutes per contest.
