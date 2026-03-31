Caris LeVert News: Available Tuesday
LeVert (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
LeVert will shed his questionable tag and suit up in both halves of this back-to-back set after contributing 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes in Monday's overtime loss to the Thunder. The veteran guard has averaged 7.0 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 19.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
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