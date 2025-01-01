Fantasy Basketball
Caris LeVert News: Back-to-back poor performances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 12:48pm

LeVert contributed three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 win over the Lakers.

The Cavaliers might be red-hot right now, but the same can't be said for LeVert, who has struggled over the last two games. The veteran guard scored 12 points combined, shooting 4-for-13 from the field against the Warriors and Lakers during Cleveland's back-to-back set.

