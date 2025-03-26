Caris LeVert News: Held in check
LeVert had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to the Rockets.
LeVert got off to a hot start in March, but now he's in a mini slump. Over his last two games, LeVert has hit a combined 5-of-20 from the field and 2-of-10 from beyond the arc. LeVert isn't known for his peripheral stats, so if his shot isn't falling, he's hard to rely on in fantasy formats.
