Caris LeVert News: Held to two points in loss
LeVert registered two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 25 minutes during Monday's 94-88 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
LeVert saw the largest workload among the reserves for Detroit, but he wasn't able to find much success. He has struggled overall in this series, shooting 25.0 percent from beyond the arc with 2.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 11.8 minutes per contest.
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