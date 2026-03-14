Caris LeVert News: Limited output in return
LeVert (wrist) tallied four points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes Friday in the Pistons' 126-110 win over the Grizzlies.
Back in action following a three-game absence due to a left wrist sprain, LeVert saw solid playing time off the bench but was highly ineffective. In addition to failing to connect from deep, LeVert tied for a team high with three turnovers. LeVert should be able to retain a spot on the second unit moving forward, but he'll likely see his minutes drop slightly if either or both of Tobias Harris (hip) or Ausar Thompson (ankle) are able to play in the Pistons' next game Sunday in Toronto.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caris LeVert See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 122 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 104 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 77 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 141 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caris LeVert See More