Caris LeVert News: Low-volume production Wednesday
LeVert ended Wednesday's 114-106 win over the 76ers with seven points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes.
LeVert was able to chip in across the board, albeit in small quantities. Despite playing a consistent role off the bench, LeVert's playing time has been a little underwhelming, resulting in modest production. He remains a key piece in the second unit but as long as the team is winning, it appears as though they are going to continue to limit LeVert's opportunities.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now