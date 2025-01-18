Fantasy Basketball
Caris LeVert News: Moving to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 5:38pm

LeVert is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

The Cavaliers will be forced to tweak their lineup due to the absence of Evan Mobley (calf), and LeVert will move into the first unit as a result. This will be LeVert's second start of the season. In the previous one, a Jan. 9 matchup against the Raptors, he finished with 18 points, three rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes.

