Caris LeVert News: Muted production in return

LeVert (knee) provided eight points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound in 20 minutes off the bench in Friday's 117-101 loss to the Hawks.

LeVert typically assumes more offensive responsibility on the second unit, but he was more deferential in his return from a four-game absence due to a left knee injury. He took on a 14.4 percent usage rate Friday, well behind his season-long rate of 17.5 percent. LeVert could see his minutes and usage pick up slightly as he becomes further removed from the injury, but his upside in both areas will be somewhat capped while the Cavaliers have most of their key rotational players available with the exception of Max Strus (ankle), who could be ready to make his season debut as soon as some point during the upcoming week.