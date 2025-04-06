Caris LeVert News: Paces second unit in win

LeVert supplied 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 147-134 win over Utah.

LeVert provided 20-plus points for the first time since March 8, leading Atlanta's second unit in Sunday's high-scoring affair. The 30-year-old guard has recorded at least 20 points in six of his 23 games since being traded to Atlanta on Feb. 6. LeVert also logged three triples for the first time since March 12, and entering Sunday's contest, he had averaged 4.8 three-point attempts per game while shooting only 21.1 percent from beyond the arc in his last eight games.