Caris LeVert News: Productive off bench Friday

LeVert provided 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 134-122 win over Dallas.

The Cavs used a balanced attack to secure Friday's victory, as seven Cleveland players scored in double digits with LeVert leading the second unit. The veteran guard has had trouble finding consistent shot volume of late, but he's managed to drain at least one three-pointer in eight straight games, averaging 11.4 points, 2.5 assists, 2.3 threes, 2.0 boards and 1.3 steals in 21.9 minutes a contest over that stretch while shooting 45.0 percent (18-for-40) from beyond the arc.