Caris LeVert News: Productive off bench in return

LeVert ended with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 131-122 win over New Orleans.

After missing the prior two games with a sore knee, LeVert returned with his best all-around performance of the season. The veteran wing is shooting a blistering 59.6 percent from the floor and 52.0 percent (13-for-25) from long range through his first seven contests while averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 assists, 2.4 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.0 steals a game.