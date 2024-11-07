Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Caris LeVert headshot

Caris LeVert News: Productive off bench in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

LeVert ended with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 131-122 win over New Orleans.

After missing the prior two games with a sore knee, LeVert returned with his best all-around performance of the season. The veteran wing is shooting a blistering 59.6 percent from the floor and 52.0 percent (13-for-25) from long range through his first seven contests while averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 assists, 2.4 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.0 steals a game.

Caris LeVert
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now