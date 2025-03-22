Caris LeVert News: Puts up 14 points in return

LeVert (knee) tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes Saturday in the Hawks' 124-115 win over the Warriors.

LeVert had missed the Hawks' previous two games with a sore knee but returned to his familiar role as the team's sixth man. He finished second in scoring among Atlanta bench players, as Georges Niang stepped up with a 23-point effort. Since being acquired from the Cavaliers on Feb. 6, LeVert is averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27.5 minutes per contest over 15 appearances with the Hawks.