Caris LeVert News: Quiet results again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 11:14am

LeVert accumulated five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 114-103 loss to the Spurs.

The Pistons are mostly healthy, and LeVert will be a candidate for a lesser role once Isaiah Stewart comes off his suspension. LeVert has scored in single figures in eight consecutive contests, failing to log at least 25 minutes in any outing.

