Caris LeVert News: Reaches double figures in return

LeVert closed with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 144-101 victory over the Mavericks.

LeVert returned Sunday after missing seven straight games due to a right wrist sprain, getting some solid playing time off the bench due to the blowout nature of the game and finishing as one of eight Cavaliers in double figures in scoring. LeVert had provided a nice spark off the Cleveland bench prior to his injury, recording at least 10 points and five assists in nine contests.