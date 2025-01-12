Caris LeVert News: Retreats to bench

LeVert won't start Sunday's game against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After dropping 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and five assists in 36 minutes during a spot start in the absence of Donovan Mitchell, who was resting during the second night of a back-to-back set. LeVert will return to his usual bench role. As a reserve (30 games), LeVert has averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.7 minutes per game.